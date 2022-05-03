CHICKEN SALAD CHICK GROWS ARKANSAS FOOTPRINT WITH SECOND LITTLE ROCK-AREA RESTAURANT

- Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in North Little Rock on May 11th -

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in North Little Rock, Arkansas that will feature a drive-thru. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick's fifth restaurant in Arkansas and second in the Little Rock area. Following the North Little Rock opening, the brand will continue its development in the area with a restaurant slated for West Little Rock later this year. Located at 3901 Warden Road, Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 11, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, May 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. * Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, May 12 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 6pm to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.**

Friday, May 13 – All day long, guests can enjoy buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free.

Saturday, May 14 – All day long, guests who purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.**

Spearheading the Little Rock-area development are multi-unit franchise owners Emily Gray and Hudson Sandefur of North Little Rocking Chick. LLC. The duo began their business journey together in 2020 after debuting the brand's first Little Rock restaurant in Benton. Quickly gaining the support and encouragement of their community, Gray and Sandefur made it their mission to continue spreading the joy that is Chicken Salad Chick by opening restaurants all throughout Little Rock, starting with their North Little Rock restaurant. The duo's commitment to bettering their community and providing excellent service continues to be an integral part of their business success, proven by their recent accolade of the Spirit of the Chick award presented by Chicken Salad Chick.

"We aim to be the bright spot in our guests' day," said Gray. "With so much going on in the world around us, we're committed to always serving guests with a smile, creating meals that suit a variety of palates and being a warm, inviting place to enjoy a meal. We constantly remind our teams that when they come to work, they're doing so much more than serving chicken salad- they're uplifting their community. We can't wait to continue growing our Little Rock Chick family and have them fall in love with CSC just as we did."

Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will also be hosting a Friends and Family event to kick off its grand opening celebrations. During the event, the restaurant will be accepting donations for the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Chicken Salad Chick in North Little Rock will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download and create an account on the Craving Credits app. Once the restaurant opens, guests will receive a unique code to enter into their Craving Credits app to receive their reward. All first 100 guests must make a purchase of The Chick meal or greater value.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNorthLittleRockAR/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 205 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020 and 2021. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Sclar

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

psclar@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick