Vantagepoint A.I. Named #1 Best Place To Work in Tampa Bay in Large Company Category

The Tampa Bay Business Journal has released its rankings of best places to work in the Tampa Bay Region and Vantagepoint A.I. has scored the top spot in its category.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has been selected by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as the number one company in the large company category in its Best Places to Work competition. This is the 12th year Vantagepoint has been included in the list, the most of any of the competitors.

Tampa Bay has become one of the fastest growing markets in the country with many corporations relocating their headquarters to the region as well as many new businesses establishing themselves in this exploding market. Family owned and operated, Vantagepoint A.I. has been repeatedly recognized for its workplace culture and for being one of the fastest growing, privately-held companies in the Tampa Bay region too.

"We were selected for this award based on the feedback of our team. One of the things we are known for is our workplace culture and our dedication to our core values. It means so much to me to know that our team is a close-knit family who love serving our traders around the world," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I.

Vantagepoint was the first company in the world to offer traders the power of artificial intelligence for their home computers. Using a patented system of neural network processes, VantagePoint forecasts trend changes and market movements up to three days before they happen and is proven at up to 87.4% accuracy. With the first release of its software, the company literally created the FinTech industry.

"I am so proud of the company we've built and for the ongoing recognition we continue to receive as a long-standing business that is part of the fabric of our community," concluded Mendelsohn.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint A.I., makers of VantagePoint AI software, forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

