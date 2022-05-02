OneShield Appoints Insurance & Technology Veteran David Deal to Chief Legal Officer

Hailed by colleagues as an expert in both software law and insurance technology, Deal joins OneShield's Executive Team as the company continues to expand.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software (OneShield.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Deal as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Deal comes to OneShield following his role as CLO and COO for Trōv - a global insurtech startup recently purchased by Travelers Insurance. His prior experience includes General Counsel for One Inc., Senior Corporate Counsel for Apple Inc., Senior Director/Counsel for Allianz of America, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for GeoVera Holdings, Inc. (one of the largest specialty homeowner and insurance carriers in the US), and Senior Counsel with the global AM100 law firm Holland & Knight.

"David is a true 'unicorn.' His combination of deep expertise and experience across the intersection of legal, insurance, and technology matters are incredibly rare and will be a great asset to OneShield, our customers, and our ecosystem partners as we continue to grow," says OneShield CEO Cameron Parker. (PRNewswire)

He is widely known and respected in the insurance and insure-technology industries, having spoken regularly over the years at NAPSLO, ACIC, AICP, ARIAS, and other top insurance trade organizations, and speaker at the International Bar Association. Over the last 20 years, he has operated at nearly every level of the insurance and insurance-technology industries, having been a licensed broker in every state in the USA for admitted and surplus lines, appointed as special counsel by the General Counsel of the largest workers' compensation carrier in the USA, and managed legal matters across 40 countries.

"David is a true 'unicorn.' His combination of deep expertise and experience across the intersection of legal, insurance, and technology matters are incredibly rare and will be a great asset to OneShield, our customers, and our ecosystem partners as we continue to grow," says OneShield CEO Cameron Parker. "David is a welcome addition to our leadership team, not only for his deep professional expertise but also for his alignment with our company values of kindness, accountability, and growth."

Responsible for leading all of OneShield's legal matters, Deal joins the company at a critical juncture of accelerated client growth and product investment.

"It's an exciting time to be joining OneShield, and I look forward to this opportunity," Deal commented. "I'm a problem solver at heart and take great pride in being a business partner and a legal advisor. As such, I look forward to working closely and collaborating with Cameron and his team."

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription and As-a-Service products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has 80+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

