InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sleepwear for Women (PLB-130)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to wear a bra for comfort and support while sleeping," said an inventor, from Bellmawr, N.J., "so I invented BRISA SLEEPWEAR. My design could help to reduce pain in the back while enhancing posture."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable sleepwear option for women. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear a conventional bra to bed that may be restrictive. As a result, it increases comfort and support and it could help to reduce back pain. The invention features an adjustable and attractive design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

