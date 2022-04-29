InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Cakes (LAX-1396)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to shield a birthday cake from spit droplets and germs when blowing out candles," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the CAKE COVER. Our design can be used for birthday parties and other special occasions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a cake when blowing out birthday candles. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

