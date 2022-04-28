LGBTQ+ Charity Music Festival LOVELOUD Announces Additional Performers and Speaker Lineup

DAVID ARCHULETA, MORGXN, PARSON JAMES AND SILVER CUP ADDED TO THE LIST OF PERFORMERS

SPEAKERS INCLUDE NASCAR DRIVER DEVON ROUSE

Tickets Are On Sale Now via the LOVELOUD website and Ticketmaster

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVELOUD Festival (http://loveloudfest.com) is excited to announce new performers and speakers to its all-star lineup. The festival, returning on May 14, 2022 after a two-year hiatus, will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and is designed to ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities.

Hosted by Kalen Allen, the festival is going to feature performances by David Archuleta, morgxn, Parson James, Silver Cup and The Encircle Youth Choir. These are in addition to the previously announced performers that include Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, WILLOW, Anitta, Neon Trees, The Aces, and Mat & Savanna Shaw.

Among others, speakers at the event will include Devon Rouse, the first openly gay NASCAR driver, who will talk about his personal story and journey.

This year's festival is made possible through LOVELOUD's generous sponsors including Spotify, Domo and Entrata. Charity partners for the event include GLAAD, Tegan and Sara Foundation, Encircle, Equality Utah, the Utah Pride Center and many more. LOVELOUD has also partnered with the NVAK Foundation's Artist Care Program , which helps to create new opportunities for young musicians to express their voices and develop meaningful careers in music. Through the program, LOVELOUD will feature additional performers from the trans community including Jakk Fynn, Zora and Storyboards.

"LOVELOUD not only celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, it provides a safe space for youth and their families to celebrate what it means to be LGBTQ+," said Anthony Allen Ramos, vice president of communications and talent at GLAAD. "The festival is also key to kicking off critical conversations around the challenges LGBTQ+ youth face, and serves as an example of how communities can come together to help the next generation of LGBTQ+ people feel loved, respected, and hopeful."

LOVELOUD tickets are available for purchase HERE . Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the music begins at 4:00 p.m. The festival will feature food, beverages and various activities for fans of all ages. And to make the festival as inclusive as possible, all volunteers for this year's event will go through cultural competency training with Gender Spectrum. In addition, LOVELOUD has partnered with KultureCity to make sure the festival is Sensory Inclusive™ Certified – sensory bags, designed to help sensory needs in both adults and children, will be available to use and take home at no cost. LOVELOUD is also partnering with Golden Healer Service Dogs to provide a scholarship to a service dog. You can view more information about the partnership, including the scholarship submission process here .

The LOVELOUD Foundation is a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth. It all begins with talking about, sharing and showing the realities of what LGBTQ+ teens face daily. The LOVELOUD Foundation is a 501(c)(3).

ABOUT LOVELOUD FESTIVAL:

LOVELOUD was founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, to help ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in an effort to keep families together. LOVELOUD is the catalyst for bringing communities together to start the conversation and celebrate individuality. Talking, sharing and showing the realities of what teens in our society face daily is where it all begins. Find out more at: http://www.loveloudfest.com.

