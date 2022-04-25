IDEG LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST TERRA TOKEN THEMATIC DIGITAL ASSET PRODUCT

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEG Asset Management Limited (IDEG), a professional digital asset manager, announced today that it has launched the IDEG Terra Enhanced Tracker SP as part of its growing T-I-M-E-S product shelf of thematic digital asset funds.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEG Investment SPC) (PRNewswire)

The launch marks the first-of-its-kind product to enter the market and follows closely the recent launch of its Ethereum Enhanced portfolio. The Terra Enhanced Tracker is IDEG's first in a planned series of solutions that will offer professional and institutional investors a professionally managed and third party custodied, exposure to digital asset investments from Bitcoin and Ethereum into other categories, managed through IDEG's rigorous compliance, risk and internal controls processes. Terra, as a fast-growing chain, is currently the second largest smart-contract platform by Total Value Locked (TVL), trailing only Ethereum.

The Terra Enhanced Tracker will solely invest in and actively derive value from the price of Terra's coin, $LUNA, through a mix of arbitrage strategies, including cash and carry arbitrage, to capitalize on the price difference and to enhance returns.

Emma Hu, Head of Product Development, IDEG commented on the innovative product offering, "Digital asset investing can be more than just Bitcoin. However, not every investor has the time to study the charts and hunt for arbitrage opportunities, let alone have the patience to open a myriad of brokerage accounts, to gain from these markets. We aim to solve all of these challenges with an easy to access, professionally managed solution."

The T-I-M-E-S suite of products offers qualifying investors compliant, secure, and professionally managed exposure to digital assets through a mix of thematic strategies with varying risk profiles that spans Trust, Interest, Mining, Emerging, and Structured product strategies. IDEG is planning to launch additional thematic strategies under the T-I-M-E-S umbrella in 2022, with actively managed multi-coin trust, decentralized finance (DeFi) yield farming, and GameFi/Metaverse play-to-earn (P2E) strategies being piloted in-house.

Hu added, "The TIMES product shelf ensures investors have access to the latest trends. With digital asset markets moving and expanding rapidly, IDEG will be debuting more innovative and new products for discerning investors."

Terra is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins, collateralized by its native LUNA token, to power price-stable global payments systems. It combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) to offer fast and affordable settlements. As of September 2021, it offers stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, Euro, Canadian dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik, and the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights basket of currencies.

More about IDEG and T-I-M-E-S

IDEG is a digital asset-only asset management group of companies.

IDEG Asset Management Limited is IDEG Group's offshore fund manager, a BVI Approved Manager licensed with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. IDEG Asset Management Limited acts as investment manager to various products in the T-I-M-E-S product shelf.

IDEG has pioneered a multi-strategy thematic product shelf, T-I-M-E-S, allowing accredited and institutional investors to access digital asset market opportunities with varying risk exposure. T-I-M-E-S includes actively managed Trust products; Interest products; Mining backed products; Emerging products with exposure to DeFi strategies; and Structured solutions that are tailored to the needs of the investor.

In 2019, IDEG launched Asia's first Bitcoin Trust and the Atlas Mining Trust. Unlike passively managed funds and trusts, Asia Bitcoin Trust I is an enhanced Bitcoin trust, which seeks to improve returns by using active management by applying a range of hedging and arbitrage strategies to enhance returns for the investors while effectively controlling the risk of drawdowns. The funds are open only to qualifying investors.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: No interests in securities are being offered by virtue of this press release. None of these securities have been registered for public offering with any securities regulator in any jurisdiction and are not available for retail or public subscription. Digital assets investing involves significant risk and a potential for total loss of capital. You are advised to seek independent professional financial and legal advice. Regulatory status is not an endorsement by any regulator. No regulator has approved or endorsed this publication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEG Asset Management