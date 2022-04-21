Trive Capital Announces the Final Closings of Trive Capital Fund IV & Structured Capital Fund I

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm managing over $4 billion of regulatory assets under management, is pleased to announce the final closings of Trive Capital Fund IV ("Fund IV") and Structured Capital Fund I ("SCF I") representing $2 billion of new capital commitments. Both Fund IV and SCF I experienced very strong investor demand, each significantly exceeding their initial targets and hitting their hard caps of $1.6 billion and $350 million, respectively.

Trive Capital Closes Two Funds (PRNewswire)

The firm experienced its highest annual activity, capital deployment, and value creation in 2021

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with a supportive and diverse group of global institutional investors, and we are thrilled to welcome many new investors, who share our confidence in the value creation capabilities of Trive," commented Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive. "In Fund IV and Structured Capital Fund I, our team will continue to invest in strategically viable middle market businesses with the ability to tailor bespoke, creative solutions across the capital structure."

Fund IV and SCF I closed amid a record-breaking period for Trive. The firm experienced its highest annual activity, capital deployment, and value creation in 2021 with strong momentum continuing into 2022. In 2021 the team closed 5 new platform investments, executed more than 60 add-on investments, and completed 12 exits and dividend recapitalizations, which yielded over $1.2 billion in distributions to investors. Trive also deployed almost $500 million of capital and created $2.6 billion in incremental value across the portfolio in 2021. There are 6 existing platform investments in Fund IV and SCF I as of the final closings of the funds and 30 platform investments across all Trive funds.

"We believe Fund IV and Structured Capital Fund I drew strong interest from investors as a result of our deep value investing approach, quality of the Trive team, and our demonstrated success in deploying an operationally-focused investment strategy," commented Chris Zugaro, Partner at Trive. "Our team's consistent approach has yielded strong performance and meaningful value creation across the Trive portfolio. This continued to resonate with our investors in the recent fundraises. We look forward to continuing to execute this strategy as we further deploy Fund IV and Structured Capital Fund I."

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with over $4 billion in regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Visit http://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trive Capital