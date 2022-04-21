Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes

Pega to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast

Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after market close.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman 
Pegasystems Inc.
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022                                  
Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact: 
Garo Toomajanian                             
ICR for Pegasystems                                   
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                        
617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-2022-via-conference-call-and-webcast-301530454.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.