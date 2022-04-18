Upgrades to the 131st Canton Fair's Online Platform Further Facilitate Global Business Matchmaking

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10-day 131st Canton Fair is held online from April 15 to 24. This is the fifth time the Canton Fair kicks off in its online platform.

Without an in-person exhibition, the online platform again attracts much attention from exhibitors and buyers. According to Mr. Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, the online Canton Fair has become more user-friendly as it has journeyed through four online gatherings starting with the 127th session. The Canton Fair website consists of 16 product categories across 50 exhibition sections. Each section features multimedia display, exhibitor and product search, instant messaging, negotiation appointment, sourcing requests, business matchmaking, exhibitors on live, meetings and events, new product release and VR exhibition halls. Catering to user experience, the platform has been optimized to be more stable, efficient, comprehensive with better service.

To improve search accuracy, the search function has been upgraded to add tags to specialized, high-tech or time-honored Chinese brands and green or intelligent products for easy recognition. Search dimensions are increased to help buyers find what they want quickly. The updated platform facilitates communications and exchanges between exhibitors and buyers by enabling exhibitors to check buyers' information with consent from them. Companies can also initiate conversations with buyers that add the company to their favorites, watch exhibitor livestreams, or recommended intelligently by the system based on sourcing requests.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, noted that Canton Fair keeps scaling new heights thanks to its continuous innovation and thoughtful, convenient, and delicate service. The 131st Canton Fair will set up new columns including Product Release and Featured Livestream. With about 150 product debut events, the effectiveness of the Fair will be further enhanced with innovation achievements of Chinese enterprises displayed in an all-round way.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

