Seneca Women and Gemini's Nifty Gateway Partner to Celebrate Women In NFTs and Web3 Through The Seneca Women Equality Collection Drop

The collection will showcase women artists and their expressions of equality and help launch a new women in Web3 initiative

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Women , a global leadership and media platform, is partnering with Gemini-owned Nifty Gateway , a premier marketplace for NFTs, to launch a special collection of NFTs titled The Seneca Women Equality Collection. The collection celebrates female artists and showcases their artistic vision of a world where equality prevails. Seneca Women will invest a portion of the sale proceeds in other women-led Web3 projects.

Aligning to Seneca Women's mission of advancing women in the economy and supporting women creators, a select group of women digital artists were invited by Seneca Women and Nifty Gateway to contribute limited edition artworks that represent each artist's unique vision of equality. Artists committed to the collection include Miss Al Simpson, Ola Volo , Mercedes deBellard , Monica Rizzolli , Izzakko , and Stina Jones . Seneca Women will also work with Mercedes deBellard to offer an open-edition collection. Together, these artworks will comprise The Seneca Women Equality Collection.

Additional artists will be unveiled on Nifty Gateway's and Seneca Women's Twitter and Discord channels and on Seneca's Conversations on Power and Purpose podcast on the Seneca Women Podcast Network on iHeartMedia. The artists will also be featured at the upcoming Seneca Women Creators Forum at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to be held later this year.

Harnessing the power of Web3, NFTs have democratized the art industry and given creators and collectors of all cultures and backgrounds a platform for true ownership, equity building, and a sense of connection with their community. But the NFT and crypto landscape remains heavily dominated by men. Aligning to the true promise of NFTs, Seneca Women and Nifty Gateway want to bring more women into the NFT and crypto space to ensure that women are part of one of the most dynamic and disruptive artistic and economic developments in recent history.

"Over the past decade, institutions from the World Bank to McKinsey have demonstrated that investing in women drives both economic and social progress. Yet women still have difficulty achieving economic parity. We are now at a unique moment in history when NFTs, crypto and DeFi have the potential to greatly expand financial inclusion. Combine that with the power of women and what you get is the potential for exponential growth and impact, what we at Seneca Women like to think of as WoFi–where the women's economy meets Web3," said Kim Azzarelli, co-founder of Seneca Women. "We are thrilled to partner with Nifty Gateway, Gemini and these exceptional women artists on The Seneca Women Equality Collection, which we hope will bring more women into Web3 and help us all envision a world where equality prevails."

"At Gemini and Nifty Gateway we are committed to welcoming more women into the crypto and NFT communities, and that starts with education,'' said Carolyn Vadino, global head of communications for Gemini. "Seneca Women's vision for this project directly addresses a lingering challenge in the market we are dedicated to addressing together. We have the educational resources in place to support women in their crypto and NFT journey, and want to strengthen this with the strong Seneca Women community. We hope this collection will encourage more women to get involved in this next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom."

Artists who contribute to this project, which will go live on April 25, 2022, will be featured on Nifty Gateway's marketplace, which has supported 1,000 creators and bolstered high-profile drops.

About Seneca Women

Seneca Women is a global leadership and media platform that works to advance women in the economy and around the world by amplifying the voices of women and supporting women creators. Seneca Women has sought to accelerate women's progress through signature events at Davos, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Stock Exchange as well as through partnerships with organizations including Apple, Bank of America, Bloomberg, The Coca-Cola Company, Mastercard, and P&G, among others. The Seneca Women Podcast Network on iHeartMedia, launched with founding partner P&G, builds on the success of this work. Seneca Women has also recently launched The Card by Seneca Women, powered by Mastercard and Deserve, issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. It's the first card that rewards you when you shop from women-owned businesses in The Marketplace by Seneca Women.

About Nifty Gateway

Nifty Gateway is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, otherwise known as Nifties (or NFTs). Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019, with the belief that crypto networks and the blockchain have the power to fundamentally change the art world by creating greater choice, independence, and opportunity for artists, creators, and collectors.

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, innovative, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

