CLEAR Announces 12 Million Members

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced that as of April 15, 2022 it has reached 12 million total cumulative enrollments across its platform.

First launching in the airport with its expedited lanes, CLEAR continues to expand its technology and platform across travel, sports, entertainment, and healthcare.

With a one-time enrollment, the secure identity platform empowers members with a digital identity that unlocks access to a suite of frictionless experiences, including CLEAR's airport subscription, virtual queuing technology "Reserve Powered by CLEAR", in-app features like Home-to-Gate and Health Pass, as well as upcoming pilots and future experiences.

About Total Cumulative Enrollments

CLEAR defines Total Cumulative Enrollments as the number of enrollments since inception as of the end of the period. An Enrollment is defined as any member who has registered for the CLEAR platform since inception and has a profile (including limited time free trials regardless of conversion to paid membership) net of duplicate and/or purged accounts. This includes CLEAR Plus members who have completed enrollment with CLEAR and have never activated a payment method, plus associated family accounts.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data.

