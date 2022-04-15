Olive Celebrates the Marathons that Matter at the 126th Boston Marathon

Team Olive runners lace up their sneakers to conquer healthcare's most pressing challenges

U.S.A., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare and official sponsor of the 126th Boston Marathon, today announced the return of its Marathons that Matter Challenge. The initiative will once again celebrate and honor a team of runners that represent the pursuits of a healthier humankind, a more equitable system and a more connected future — the marathons that matter.

To learn more about Olive, visit www.oliveai.com. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Marathons that Matter Challenge, Olive will have 21 runners from Olive and other healthcare organizations, including Anthem, BCBS of Massachusetts, Cook County Health, Highmark Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Norton Healthcare and others, represent Team Olive in the 126th Boston Marathon. Olive also will have a physical presence at the Boston Marathon Fan Fest, presented by Amazon, which allows attendees to participate in various activities benefiting local charities.

For the second year in a row, Olive will donate proceeds from its Boston Marathon Fan Fest activities to Boston's Children's Hospital. This year's donation will benefit Boston Children's Hospital's Simulation Lab , an initiative that aims to optimize human-human and human-technology relationships to reduce risk, fear and anxiety for children during care. At Fan Fest, attendees will be able to run with Olive on treadmills and play games to raise money in support of Boston Children's Hospital, while also learning how Olive is conquering healthcare's most pressing challenges.

"Every day, healthcare workers are running their own marathons, many of which are tedious and monotonous due to broken infrastructures and inefficient processes," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "That's why we're delighted to bring back the Marathons that Matter Challenge for the second year and to celebrate the incredible human spirit required to complete such an endeavor — both on this course and within the field of healthcare."

"We're able to help the sickest children. The families in our care come to Boston Children's from all over seeking the world's best science and medicine. With our thoughtful partners, we're meeting these mission-critical needs," said Andrea M. Marlar, Assistant Vice President, Special Events, Boston Children's Hospital. "Patient families find so much at Boston Children's—a home away from home, a new community, a future bursting with possibility. Thank you to partners like Olive who want to support our vision."

To learn more, visit Oliveruns.com .

About The Boston Athletic Association

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org .

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

Media Contact

Kallie Kouvelis

312-329-3979

media@oliveai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olive