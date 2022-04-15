CAUSE Releases 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Video Series, First Ever Mayoral Interview Series Created For and By the AAPI Community

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is releasing the first ever video series in which top Los Angeles mayoral candidates answer questions on how they will address important issues to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. This video series is a component of CAUSE's VOTE Initiatives, a series of efforts designed to help Asian Pacific Americans have the resources to cast an informed ballot, be civically engaged, and be leaders in their communities.

With nearly two dozen candidates interested in being Los Angeles' next mayor, CAUSE recognized a need for voter education and to raise awareness of this particular race that may affect the entire Southern California region. The new representative elected as the Mayor of Los Angeles will represent over 430,000 AAPI residents, home to one of the largest AAPI communities in the United States.

CAUSE Executive Director Nancy Yap interviewed five of the leading mayoral candidates, including Congresswoman Karen Bass, Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino, real estate developer Rick Caruso, Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin De León, and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, on homelessness, public safety, economic recovery, and anti-Asian hate crimes.

The interview topics were selected from a community survey CAUSE conducted to gauge which issues matter most to the AAPI community. This is an unprecedented interview series that directly asks the top mayoral candidates specifically how their plans and administration, if elected, would address these critical issues in relationship to the AAPI community and ensure that the AAPI community is represented in their administration.

"The Mayor of Los Angeles has the power to impact policy beyond the city limits, influencing groundbreaking efforts across the country. Because Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the nation, it is imperative that the mayor understands the needs of these communities. Through this video series, CAUSE was able to have conversations with candidates to ensure they include our communities in their plans for the city and find ways to address challenges facing us such as the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes," said Nancy Yap, CAUSE Executive Director.

