Tropical Forest Products Introduces New Black Label™ Curated Collection of Certified Sustainable Lumber

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products proudly announces its new premium Black Label™ brand of curated, certified sustainable collection of tropical hardwoods graded to the highest quality. The brand's lumber portfolio consists of a selection of the finest Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Angelim, Pedra, Kebony, ThermoWood and Tigerwood in the world. Exceeding industry standards, Black Label lumber is carefully and 100% legally sourced from South America.

"The Black Label brand is a handpicked selection of the finest lumber nature has to offer," said Kris Kanagenthran, Chief Executive Officer of Tropical Forest Products. "Each piece of lumber must meet our uncompromising quality and sustainability certification standard as we do our part to protect our planet." Tropical maintains that for customers, it truly represents the pinnacle of hardwood for architectural millwork and decking.

All Black Label products are certified sustainable by either the Forest Stewardship Council (155777) and Legal Lumber™, which is Tropical Forest Products' internal Due Care Chain of Custody environmental compliance program. Created by to set stringent criteria for sustainability standards, Legal Lumber is designed to support global forest initiatives and promote environmental benefits.

Ideal for decking, cladding, deck tiles, and soffit as well as architectural millwork, Black Label wood provides dealers, homeowners and architects with a comprehensive selection of tropical hardwood solutions for creating any vision. Black Label also offers a variety of professional grade accessories for building and maintaining decks, cladding and other wood products.

Delivering excellent strength and performance in every product, the Black Label brand continues to push the industry forward, raising the bar in quality and sustainability. Each board must be Premium Architectural Grade or superior to earn the Black Label title, and every accessory from screws to clips offers the same standard of quality to provide architects and homeowners the best lumber available. Visit https://www.tropicalforestproducts.com or call 905-672-8000.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products is a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Guided by four main principles, Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

