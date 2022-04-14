Replenium Reports Key Findings on Shopper Demand for Repeat Purchase Automation

SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replenium, the leading auto-replenishment and predictive shopping platform provider, today announces research findings that substantiate strong consumer demand for online auto-replenishment capabilities from retailers. Conducted via Kantar Marketplace, Replenium's shopper research surveyed over 2,300 Amazon Prime members to learn about behaviors, motivations, and desires around automated repeat shopping for routinely purchased grocery and household items.

Find more information at www.replenium.com (PRNewsfoto/Replenium) (PRNewswire)

Key findings from the research include:

One in four shoppers are already using repeat shopping automation for products they need regularly

A wide-range of product categories, from personal care to perishable food, are included in repeat shopping purchases

Appetite for repeat shopping automation also exists across a wide array of retail formats, with one in three indicating they'd consider using in mass retail, one in four in grocery, and one in five in drug, if offered, over the next six months

Over two-thirds of shoppers indicate they would allocate some of their spend at their favorite retailer to repeat shopping automation, if offered. Offering the capability across shoppers' favorite retailers is estimated to lead to a 33% increase in spend, among those spending $101+/month on the capability, a result of more shoppers moving into this spend bracket.

Convenience, in the form of delivery and time savings, product discounts, and the ability to stay in stock on most frequently used items are top reasons shoppers like repeat shopping automation

A critical distinction between traditional online subscription programs and a robust auto-replenishment platform like Replenium's is the static versus dynamic nature of the program. Replenium's Auto-Replenishment platform provides retailers with the ability to activate their entire product assortment and provide personalized recommendations to shoppers through a user interface that provides ease, flexibility, and control. In this way, shoppers can activate the comprehensive benefits of repeat shopping automation they seek

"Our findings further substantiate well-established shopper needs for convenience, value, and personalization and demonstrate that full-basket auto-replenishment can address each of these needs in ways legacy subscription programs cannot," said Kate Walker, Replenium's Director of Insights. "As Amazon heavily promotes their Subscribe & Save offering via network television, we view this as a vital time for others to capitalize on marketplace momentum and shopper proclivity to purchase the same items time and time again."

More information on the shopper research study and a published report on the findings can be found here.

