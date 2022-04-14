InventHelp Inventors Develop Hand Sanitizer Unit for Vehicles (TOT-491)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and accessible hand sanitizer unit for inside the car," said an inventor, from Syracuse, N.Y., "so we invented the BAKER SANI PUMP. Our design eliminates the need to search for a traditional bottle of hand sanitizer."

The patent-pending invention ensures that hand sanitizer is readily accessible within a vehicle interior. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a concealed and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TOT-491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

