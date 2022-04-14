InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact Caulking Gun for Tight Spaces (TLS-139)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified caulking gun that would be easier to handle and manipulate in tight or hard-to-reach spaces," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the MINI CAULK GUN + ACCESSORIES. My design enables you to apply caulking or adhesive without the struggle, frustration or mess."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to apply caulk and adhesives in tight spaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with traditional caulking guns. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces waste. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional laborers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

