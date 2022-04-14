Intercom Welcomes L. David Kingsley as its First Chief People Officer

The company also recently added a VP of Customer Support and VP of Digital Marketing to its senior leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom, the Engagement OS, today announced L. David Kingsley has joined the company as its first Chief People Officer. David will lead the company's global People organization, including talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and development, HR business partners, total rewards, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and real estate and workplace experience.

Previously the Chief People Officer at Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), David has over 20 years of experience building motivated, highly engaged teams, and developing values-driven people programs. Prior to Alteryx, he was the Chief People Officer at Vlocity and held senior leadership roles at Mulesoft, Salesforce and Accenture.

"As a company, Intercom is known for innovation, and we're focused on delivering breakthrough value to customers," said Karen Peacock, CEO of Intercom. "David is an inspiring, experienced leader who will build on the fantastic culture and employee experience that we've developed at Intercom to help us continue to grow and build the future. David and I both believe that great cultures and employee experiences result in exceptional customer experiences."

More than 25,000 organizations use Intercom to build better relationships with their customers and drive ongoing customer engagement, including Amazon, Atlassian, IBM and Microsoft. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. The company's success starts with a steadfast focus on its mission to make internet business personal and values that guide the way its people work, interact with each other, make decisions and turn decisions into action.

"I've long admired Intercom because of the special company the team has built — Intercom's mission, people and values-centered culture immediately resonated with me," said David Kingsley, Chief People Officer at Intercom. "As Intercom helps companies serve their customers in a more personal way, my focus is to do the same for our employees — to equip our people to do the best work of their careers and make sure we stay true to our values as we scale."

David's hire as Chief People Officer follows several key additions to the company this year. Intercom recently welcomed Declan Ivory, VP of Customer Support, who held previous leadership roles at Google, Tableau Software and Amazon Web Services, and Laurie Borgen, VP of Digital Marketing, who previously held senior leadership roles with Accenture, Intuitive and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Intercom, the Engagement OS, enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.

Intercom is redefining the customer journey and unifying business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement through in-context communications. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users.

Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.

