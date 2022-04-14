CARD MY YARD NAMED ONE OF 2022's TOP NEW AND EMERGING FRANCHISES BY ENTREPRENEUR

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Card My Yard has been recognized and ranked as number four of the Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022 in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now and currently ranks as number one in the category of Yard Sign Rental Franchises and number 299 overall. The ranking highlights the newest and hottest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2017.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top new and emerging franchise this year," James Stanley, chief franchise officer of Card My Yard said. "This award is a reflection of the hard work of our employees and nearly 500 franchisees. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to continuing spreading the Card My Yard mission across the country."

Card My Yard experienced an increase of 40% system-wide revenue over the same period as 2020 and in 2021, franchise owners drove over two million miles to help celebrate more than 150,000 orders to help their customers celebrate special days. Card My Yard sets itself apart from competitors with its innovative, streamlined online ordering system that helps bring in about 3,000 system-wide orders every week.

Notable awards for Card My Yard include being selected as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Woman's Way Business awards finalist, the Austin Business Journal's Top 2021 Fastest Growing Companies and a 2021 Greater Austin Business Award honoree, among others.

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To qualify for inclusion on the 2022 list, companies featured have been offering a franchise model for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points including unit growth, start-up costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability and brand strength.

"Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging List not only highlights some of the hottest companies in the franchise business but underscores that creativity and innovation are alive and well in 2022," Liane Caruso, senior vice president of franchising of Entrepreneur said. "Each year approximately 300 brands begin franchising their concepts, showcasing the incredible diversity, opportunity, and accessibility that exists for today's entrepreneur."

To view Card My Yard in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew . Results can also be seen in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

Card My Yard

Founded in 2014, Card My Yard is America's premier yard greetings service with nearly 500 franchise locations in 45 states and a national headquarters in Austin, Texas. Catering to special occasions, events and milestones, the company has transformed celebrations across the country and continues to make a positive impact in communities nationwide. With a mission to spread joy on a daily basis, Card My Yard offers readily available and custom signs to commemorate all occasions. For more information, visit www.cardmyyard.com and stay connected @cardmyyard.

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

Victoria Gonzalez

956.778.8877

View original content:

SOURCE Card My Yard