Maryland Proton Treatment Center Named Center of Excellence in Proton Therapy

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC), a cutting-edge radiation oncology center based in Baltimore, Md., announced that it is now designated a Center of Excellence in Proton Therapy.

"This designation is based on qualifications that make MPTC exceptional and a world leader in the field of advanced radiation therapy. For over six years, we have continued to exceed industry standards in the areas of expertise, technology, patient experience, research and diversity," says Leigh T. Howe, President and CEO of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. "And while the majority of patients who choose MPTC come from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia region, the experience and expertise of our physicians has brought patients from all over the world."

MPTC is the most sought-after proton therapy center in the region because of the unparalleled expertise of its world-renowned physicians and staff. As the first and only proton therapy center in Maryland, MPTC has treated more than 3,500 patients from 31 states around the nation and 15 countries across the globe. MPTC has pencil beam scanning, the most advanced form of proton therapy available, as well as high-quality image guidance ensuring precision treatment for each patient, and it is the only treatment center in the world that offers both proton and thermal therapies in one facility. MPTC has educated and trained hundreds of providers and medical professionals in proton therapy both in the U.S. and internationally.

"Our Center of Excellence in Proton Therapy designation rests on a number of industry standards, including research. MPTC is leading the industry in clinical trials, and our participants are among the most diverse in the country and closely match the demographics of our community," says Matthew E. Witek, M.D., M.S., Medical Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "And because of our dedication to research, we have been named No. 2 in the U.S. for accruals to NRG clinical trials and No. 2 worldwide."

MPTC sets itself apart from other proton treatment centers with its special integrated patient experience that maintains an average 4.8 out of 5 patient satisfaction rating, and access to support services such as a nutritionist, child life specialist, social worker and a concierge team. MPTC's experienced physicians have successfully treated tumors arising in the brain, breast, esophagus, eyes, head and neck, liver, lung, pancreas, prostate, reproductive organs, spine and skin, as well as lymphomas. MPTC also treats patients who experience cancer recurrences with reirradiation. These cases represent 20% of MPTC patients and offer hope when other forms of treatment may no longer be an option.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first health care organization to offer proton therapy in the Baltimore/Washington area. On February 23, 2016, MPTC opened its doors to provide a highly advanced and precise form of radiation therapy for adult and pediatric cancer patients that can increase the radiation dose to a tumor while decreasing the dose to healthy, surrounding tissues. MPTC is affiliated with the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC), an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center (one of 52 in the country) and is located in the UM BioPark. The center has treated more than 3,500 patients from the surrounding states and the globe. For more information on MPTC, proton therapy and treatable cancer/disease sites, visit mdproton.com or call 410-369-5200.

