InventHelp Presents An Adhesive Face Mask (OSK-148)

Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been making masks for my husband during this pandemic," said the inventor from Raleigh, N.C. "As a hairdresser, I knew we would need something aside from the traditional face mask to better perform our services."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
She created a prototype for the patent-pending SALON PROTECTION MASK that fulfills the need for a special-designed face mask which may be worn by clients in salons and barber shops. This eliminates the need to wear a conventional elastic loop mask and provides individuals with enhanced safety. Additionally, this provides customers and employees with peace of mind and encourages customers to repeatedly visit.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-an-adhesive-face-mask-osk-148-301520402.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.