INSIGHT GLOBAL EXPANDS REACH WITH OPENING OF NEW OFFICE IN BOISE, IDAHO

BOISE, Idaho, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today the official opening of its newest office located in Boise, Idaho. Marking the 61st Insight Global office open to date, the Boise office will be instrumental in connecting with the local community on a deeper level while also creating economic growth opportunities in and around the city.

Insight Global will work with companies throughout the area to provide staffing services, managed services and culture consulting. The office will also have specialized services in technology, healthcare, commercial, semiconductor/engineering/manufacturing, and SLED/federal business.

"We are thrilled to have a home base here in Boise – our very first office in Idaho – which will enable us to help companies find top talent while connecting job seekers with their future careers," said Rebecca Statler, sales manager and office lead at Insight Global Boise. "This is such an up-and-coming area with so much innovation, promise and growth, and we're eager to see the significant impact that we'll be able to make."

Since 2009, Insight Global has placed more than 270 contractors in Boise across 53 companies. As the team looks to capitalize on the momentum, they will be working closely with large Boise-based organizations like Micron Technology, Saint Luke's Health System, HPE, Oracle and Albertsons.

"Boise really is the gem of the Northwest and is an ideal place to live and work given it's beautiful scenery, comparatively low cost of living and growing tech scene," added Statler. "We've seen a significant influx of millennial transplants from states like California, Washington and Oregon, and we're confident we'll be able to create wonderful opportunities here for job seekers and hiring managers alike."

This office is Insight Global's first brick and mortar location in Boise. Insight Global Boise is located at 1100 W Idaho St. Suite 310, Boise, ID 83702.

For more information about Insight Global Boise, please contact the office at (208) 427-8200 and Rebecca Statler at rebecca.statler@insightglobal.com. Learn more about Insight Global at www.insightglobal.com.

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 63 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

