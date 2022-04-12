NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DAYTONA BEACH, FL WITH RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition -- is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place this past weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This past weekend, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete oceanside at the historic Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 8,000 participants and 355 teams from colleges across the country competed for the National Champion title with approximately 20,000 spectators present – the highest ever in NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship history. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2017.

"Year after year, teams from across the country come together at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "This much-anticipated event has grown in popularity every year, and we are thrilled with the turnout this year as the largest event in NCA & NDA College Nationals history. It's an honor and a privilege to provide a world-class event at one of the most iconic cheer and dance venues where we can recognize student athletes for their hard work, dedication to their universities and talent."

Select Division Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DIA: Oklahoma State University

Adv. Small Coed DIA: University of Louisville

Adv. All Girl DIA: University of Louisville

Adv. Large Coed DI: Weber State University

Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University

Adv. All Girl DI: California Baptist University

Adv. Large Coed DII: Lindenwood University

Adv. Small Coed DII: Lindenwood University

Adv. All Girl DII: Davenport University

Adv. Small Coed DIII: Elmira College

Adv. All Girl DIII: Alma College

Adv. Large Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University

Adv. Small Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Navarro College

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College

Game Day DIA: University of Michigan

Game Day DI: Utah Valley University

Game Day Open: Wingate University

Cheer Spirit Rally DI: University of North Texas

Cheer Spirit Rally Open: Henderson State University

Team Performance DIA: University of South Carolina

Team Performance DI: Sam Houston State University

Team Performance DII: Davenport University

Team Performance DIII: Alma College

Team Performance Junior College: McLennan Community College

Team Performance NAIA: Ottawa University

Pom DIA: Iowa State University

Pom DI: California Baptist University

Pom DII: Dallas Baptist University

Pom DIII: University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

Pom Open: Orange Coast College

Jazz DIA: Brigham Young University

Jazz DI: Utah Valley University

Jazz DII: Lindenwood University

Jazz Open: Alma College

Jazz Junior College: Orange Coast College

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University

Hip Hop DI: Elon University

Hip Hop DII: Valdosta State University

Hip Hop DIII: SUNY Cortland

Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College

Hip Hop NAIA: Central Methodist University

Dance Spirit Rally DI: Stephen F Austin State University

Dance Spirit Rally Open: Northeastern State University

Mascot: Texas Tech University

For more information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

