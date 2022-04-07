Ting Internet to build the first city-wide fiber network in Aurora, Colorado

National fiber internet leader expanding its Colorado footprint to bring next-generation connectivity to thousands of local businesses and residents

AURORA, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced today that it is bringing its highly sought after fiber internet services to Aurora, Colorado, delivering the power and reliability of fiber internet to local businesses and residents. This will be Ting's largest network build to date and, once completed, will pass over 130,000 serviceable addresses.

Known for its world-class customer service and lightning-fast fiber internet, Ting currently operates in seven states and 14 markets across the country. Locally, Ting has served Centennial, Colorado since 2016 and recently announced its expansion to both Colorado Springs and Colorado's Western Slope. In each of its markets, the company prides itself on connecting people with resilient fiber internet, reducing the digital divide and becoming an active community partner.

"We are thrilled to bring the first city-wide fiber network to Aurora, allowing us to connect the entire community to the benefits of a network that has been purpose-built for the internet," said Jill Szuchmacher, Executive Vice President, Ting Internet. "Fiber internet provides opportunities for step-change economic development and technological resilience in communities, both of which will benefit local residents and businesses for decades to come."

Construction on Ting's fiber network is expected to begin early this summer, with initial internet access to start rolling out by the end of the year. During the early phases of infrastructure deployment, Ting will focus its efforts on establishing a local presence, making vital connections with enterprises within the community, and rounding out its local Aurora team.

"We heard for years from residents that they want more choice in internet providers," said Francoise Bergan, Mayor Pro-Tem of Aurora. "With Ting coming to Aurora, customers will have choice and competition, which is always a winning formula."

Community members can now visit tinginternet.com/aurora to find more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, and to sign up for regular construction updates.

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

