Time4Learning Expands 2022 Virtual Graduation Celebration to Include Multi-Grade Completion Ceremonies

Virtual events will be held for students who will transition out of Kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of its inaugural high school graduation celebration in 2021, Time4Learning, a Cambium Learning Group company and award-winning online homeschooling platform, has expanded its end-of-year celebrations to include moving up ceremonies for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. Registration is now open for all ceremonies.

From coordinating group field trips to participating on competitive gymnastics teams, homeschooling families experience a rich social life afforded by the flexibility and portability of modern digital educational platforms such as Time4Learning. The virtual events will both recognize students' academic successes made during the year and highlight extracurricular achievements, community volunteerism and activism, collegiate goals, and future professional ambitions.

Each event will also feature a commencement address delivered by Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson.

"Even though Time4Learning hosted its first graduation celebration last year, homeschooling families have participated in time-honored rites of passage such as prom, homecoming and moving up ceremonies for years," said Edelson. "We were so thrilled by our families' response to last year's graduation, we chose to expand our festivities for younger students. I look forward to recognizing parents for their commitment to education and congratulating our students for their outstanding achievements."

Celebrations are scheduled as follows:

- Kindergarten moving up ceremony will be held on Monday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. (EDT)

- Elementary to middle school (fifth grade) moving up ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. (EDT)

- Middle school to high school (eighth grade) moving up ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

- High school graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

While interest in homeschooling has increased at a steady pace over the past decade, the number of homeschooling families has skyrocketed amid pandemic-related educational concerns. Today, more than 10 percent of America's families homeschool their children. Even as the U.S. returns to normal, more than 95 percent of Time4Learning parents will remain on the platform, citing its flexibility, student-paced approach to learning, and convenience as key factors.

Graduates must live in the United States and have satisfied homeschool graduation requirements within their state of residence to participate in the celebrations. Registration to participate must be received by Tuesday, April 26 before midnight (EDT). To register, please visit time4learning.com .

The ceremonies will be streamed live on YouTube. Family and friends are invited to tune into the premiere and use the platform's comment features to celebrate the graduates.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, Time4MathFacts is also available to help with that skill area. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement school work, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Medium . The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

