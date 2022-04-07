Target Auction Co. Announces the Sale of a Legacy Gated Estate on 57± Acres in Madison, Alabama

Own a Private Oasis in Alabama's Fastest Growing Area

MADISON, Ala., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Auction Company is offering a luxury estate on 57+ acres in Madison, Alabama, at online auction. Bidding for 1433 Hughes Road begins April 18th and concludes Thursday, April 28th.

This Madison / Huntsville, Alabama masterpiece offers panoramic views and endless amenities.

According to Target Auction Company Vice President Jeff Hathorn, this estate is the crown jewel of northeast Alabama and a true masterpiece of quality craftsmanship and construction. Hathorn said of this 9,700± SF custom home, "All details were attended to with no expense spared. The landscape is unrivaled with complete privacy, pristine nature, and sweeping views offering all you could want." Previously this masterpiece was listed at $11.9M and has a starting bid of only $2.9M.

Built in 2017, the home features five bedrooms, green home efficiency (solar/geothermal), guesthouse, three outdoor cooking areas, plus much more, including:

Heated indoor and outdoor pools

Master suite with balcony

Well-equipped kitchen featuring Wolf and Subzero appliances

Built-in TV hidden behind artwork

Flooring from a former mill in Ohio

Double-sided fireplace

Beams from Douglas fir trees

Media room/storm shelter

Sprawling entertainment areas

Smart Home technology

Rooftop herb garden

Solar-powered irrigation and water catchment

Greenhouses and aquaponic growing systems

Large barn for storage or event hosting

Ideal premier luxury estate with unlimited development potential for upscale homes and other opportunities

"The interior is a composition of rustic elegance and luxury, including soaring ceilings and exceptionally large windows showcasing the surrounding gardens," Hathorn said. The property offers two separate gated entrances, and the grounds present a manicured park-like setting, featuring a three-acre lake, ponds, streams, and hundreds of trees.

Hathorn added that the property sits only minutes away from Huntsville International Airport (HSV) and private jet service. "Madison, with its close proximity to Huntsville, is one of the most desirable locations in the Southeast. The location truly sets this estate apart. It's peaceful, secluded, and is positioned wonderfully being so close to everything. Imagine owning your own private resort in the heart of Madison."

Target Auction appreciates the opportunity to work with real estate agents and offers a 3% buyer agent commission.

More details about this property can be found here.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit https://www.targetauction.com.

