The STARS Shine Brightly for Liona Enterprises

CINCINNATI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One thousand thirty-six new Stars were born on February 7, 2022, the GSA has announced. One of these stars is Cincinnati's own Liona Enterprises. The Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is the successor to STARS II and provides a low-risk process for purchasing IT services. It is a highly competitive, nationwide contracting vehicle that rewards high-performing small businesses with the opportunity to compete for tasks and jobs from a smaller candidate pool throughout the country. With a ceiling of $50 billion for service-based IT solutions, it's no wonder the Federal Government and Department of Defense are ecstatic to work with awarded companies like Liona Enterprises.

Liona Enterprises, Inc. is a minority woman owned IT firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio with satellite offices across the nation. They provide IT systems design, equipment purchase, maintenance, and support services to optimize hardware and software which includes contract maintenance and per incident repair.

They've received excellent ratings from their customers across multiple service offerings including AV / VTC support services, non-core IT services (asset management, database administration, information assurance, printer management, and equipment custodian services), and subject-matter expertise.

The Department of Defense rated Liona's quality of service, schedule, cost control, and business relations as exceptional and management of key personnel as very good in Ohio. Additionally, they have described a Liona Enterprises on-site staff member in California as "highly skilled."

The opportunities are limitless now that Liona Enterprises has been awarded. To learn more about how you can benefit from the 8(a) STARS III GWAC call or email Liona Enterprises at (888) 730-3986 or sales@lionaenterprises.com today.

View original content:

SOURCE Liona Enterprises, Inc.