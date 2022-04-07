STAGWELL'S (STGW) INK APPOINTS ELIAS MANNEH CHIEF PARTNERSHIP OFFICER AND ANNOUNCES A REACHTV-SPORT 24 DEAL FOR LIVE TV SPORTS

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ink, the world's leading travel content and media sales agency, has announced that Elias Manneh has been appointed as their new Chief Partnership Officer. As a key member of the North America partnerships, sales and strategy team, Elias will focus on airline, airport and tourism board co-op campaigns working across Ink's global offices in London, New York, Miami, Singapore and Sao Paulo. His focus is to create the best partnership and relationship experience for brands seeking to connect with the travel audience.

Ink's bespoke airline media, coupled with reachTV (North America's largest airport TV network) and their retargeting platform Navigator, means Ink engages with over 1 billion global travelers each year.

Prior to joining Ink, Elias spent 22 years at United Airlines, stationed throughout the U.S., Middle East and Asia, where he worked across a range of positions within the company.

Michael Keating, Ink's co-CEO said "From insight to execution, Elias understands the art and science of integrated marketing partnerships, enabling him to help airlines, tourism boards and airports better define and bring to life their campaigns. Elias combines his creative passion with data driven insights to produce truly innovative and strategic recommendations for our partners."

Manneh added "Ink is a great fit as it truly allows me to bring together my 20+ years of experience into this exciting new role. Travel is transformational, not only in terms of life experiences, but for destinations where inbound tourism is their economic and cultural lifeblood. Therefore, the stories we tell and the way in which we inspire future trips massively impact people's lives and the communities in which they live."

In other INK news, subsidiary reachTV announced a new live TV partnership with Sport 24, the IMG-owned live sports channel for the inflight and in-ship industry. Through the partnership, reachTv and Sport 24 will jointly offer global brands the opportunity to target travelers throughout the passenger journey, leveraging reachTV's reach to over 500-million travelers worldwide and Sport24's outstanding slate of premier live sporting content.

The new partnership comes on the heels of reachTV's move into live sports, highlighted by their multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL. ReachTV is expanding its library of content, which includes partnerships with NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from reachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company and more.

About Stagwell Media Network

Stagwell's Media Network is a group of leading multichannel agencies home to more than 3,000 experts with an expansive global footprint across 40+ offices in 20 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media. Agencies include travel and media experts Ink, Assembly, MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, Goodstuff and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview and multi-lingual content agency Locaria. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

About Ink

Since 1994, world-leading content and media agency, Ink, has specialized in the travel and tourism sector. Ink's 200-strong team of award-winning content creators and sales experts work across their offices in Miami, New York, London and Singapore. Ink invested in and operates ReachTV, the world's largest airport TV network from its studios in Miami. Navigator, Ink's first party data retargeting platform, allows brands to target passengers across the entire passenger journey.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

