Securities and Finance Expert Dr. Branko Jovanovic Rejoins The Brattle Group as a Principal

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Branko Jovanovic to its Washington, DC office as a Principal in the firm's White Collar, Regulatory Investigations & Enforcement, and Securities Class Actions practices. With over two decades of experience as a consulting and testifying expert, Dr. Jovanovic brings strong expertise in securities, finance, regulatory matters, and consumer protection.

Dr. Branko Jovanovic | Principal | Washington, DC (PRNewswire)

"Branko is an asset to our firm's securities and finance team," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "His deep expertise in issues related to multi-level marketing compensation models, securities fraud investigations, and regulatory actions, will further enhance our ability to provide the clear, independent insights needed to support clients in the ever-changing marketplace."

Dr. Jovanovic applies his sophisticated econometric expertise to address liability and damages issues in securities class actions and market manipulation matters. He has helped clients respond to formal investigations and requests from regulatory entities like the US Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, as well as testified on a broad range of matters before federal and state courts, regulators, and arbitral tribunals. In his MLM experience, Dr. Jovanovic has provided analyses on matters related to regulatory investigations, consumer class actions, internal investigations, and compensation model restructuring.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Brattle, where I can continue to provide top-notch consulting and testifying services for my clients," Dr. Jovanovic said. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, mentoring junior team members, and promoting our firm's diversity, equity & inclusion efforts."

To learn more about Dr. Jovanovic, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group