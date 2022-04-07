LAUNDRY CAPITAL TO UNVEIL NEW MURAL ON ITS 1348 SOUTHERN BLVD, BRONX, N.Y CLEAN RITE CENTER BUILDING MEMORIALIZING TWIN PARKS FIRE VICTIMS, APRIL 16, 2022

BRONX, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundry Capital Co. LLC will host a memorial event to remember the victims of the recent Twin Parks apartment fire, 11 AM-1 PM, Saturday, April 16., at Clean Rite Center, 1348 Southern Blvd, Bronx, N.Y. A memorial mural, commissioned by Laundry Capital and created by local artist group Tats Cru, will be unveiled at 11 AM. Food will be provided by The Hip Hop Food Truck and $20 laundry cards, good for free loads of laundry, will also be provided to Twin Parks residents displaced by that fire.

Laundry Capital Brands (PRNewswire)

On January 9, at Site 4 of Twin Parks North West, a 19-story public housing building in the Bronx, a fire killed 17 residents and displaced hundreds more in the city's worst fire disaster in 30 years.

"This mural will create awareness for the victims of the fire and add color to the neighborhood," said Tats Cru artist Hector "Nicer" Nazario. Tats Cru, made up by a group of artists including Nazario, Wilfredo "Bio" Feliciano and Sotero "BG183" Oritz, have painted murals throughout New York City since the 1980s. "But it's not very often that we do murals like this on laundromats," he said.

Laundry Capital owner Alex Weiss felt it was important to do so. Laundry Capital is the parent company of more than 70 laundries, branded Clean Rite and Laundromax, across seven states. Each one is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve.

"We want to honor the lives that were lost in that terrible tragedy by ensuring their memory will live on forever as a permanent staple of the Bronx community," Weiss said.

The list of names included in the mural: Sera Janneh, Seydou Toureh, Haowa Mahamadou, Issatou Jabbie, Haji Jawara, Haja Dukureh, Haji Dukureh, Mustapha Dukureh, Mariam Dukureh, Fatoumata Dukureh, Fatoumata Drammeh, Fatoumala Drammeh, Nyumaaisha Drammeh, and Ousmane Konteh.

