Knix and Betsey Johnson collaborate on the boldest and brightest collection

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intimates and apparel brand Knix is excited to announce its new collaboration with one of New York's most established and incredibly authentic fashion designers - Betsey Johnson. A North American icon, Betsey Johnson has left a mark on the fashion world with her bold and punk rock inspired designs.

Knix x Betsey Johnson collaboration (PRNewswire)

The ethos of this collaboration was perfectly harmonious with Betsey Johnson, an iconic trailblazing woman in the fashion industry for the past six decades, and Knix's passion for being unapologetically free. The playful and iconic prints in this collection are representative of an incredible gateway into Betsey Johnson's fantasy world, with the comfort and reliability of Knix.

"I'm nuts for Knix! I've never had so much fun collaborating with a design team who understands Betsey Johnson while being able to create pieces that I, myself, want to live in everyday. From the tiniest bikini brief, to comfy cozy PJ's and sexy slip dresses - my Knix collection is a complete wardrobe. Wear it under, wear it over. Inside or outside. Simple as that, all you need is Betsey Johnson X Knix to have a little fun this season!"

To accompany the collection's incredibly unique prints, AR integration with the use of filters is available on Knix's Instagram channel to give customers the opportunity to bring the world of Betsey Johnson to life. The filters are inspired by the four prints of the collection: Pink Rose Fête, Pretty Kitty, Flutter By and Flower Flourish.

The collection launches April 12th, 2022 worldwide to welcome spring and wipe away winter blues! Prints are available in the following products: Modal Hold Me Nightgown, Modal Sleep Set: cropped pant & top, Wingwoman Contour Bra, Luxelift Pullover Bra, Evolution Bra, Essential Underwear and Leakproof Underwear.

To view the Knix x Betsey Johnson collection please click here .

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

Betsey Johnson in the Knix x Betsey Johnson Modal Hold Me Nightgown (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix