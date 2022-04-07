InventHelp Presents Painter's Roof Platform (FRO-570)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a painter and I accidentally spilled a bucket of paint on a roof once," said the inventor from Bakersfield, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help stabilize a bucket of paint while on a pitched roof."

He created a prototype for the ROOFTOP WORK BENCH that fulfills the need for a platform that would create a level storage unit on the slope of a roof. This device would be portable, light weight and easy-to-use by commercial workers and DIY Enthusiasts. Additionally, this device stores tools while providing a balanced platform for liquid items on a pitched roof.

