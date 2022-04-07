InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Safety Seat for Children (DHM-618)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reliable reminder for parents to remove children from the car after parking," said an inventor, from Greensboro, N.C., "so I invented the BABY FORGET ME NOT. My design could help to prevent hot- and cold-related injuries associated with being left in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention prevents a child from being accidentally left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an effective warning for a parent/driver. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for infants and toddlers.

