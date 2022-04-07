InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Fast-paced Card Game (IPL-335)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast-paced card game that can be enjoyed by everyone," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the MOOS-JA. My design could provide a fun addition for game nights and parties."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new card game for families and friends. In doing so, it offers a challenging alternative to traditional games. As a result, it enhances entertainment and fun and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a portable design that is easy to learn and play so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp