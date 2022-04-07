Has Healthcare Changed Forever?

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is expert analysis from CM&F Group, a leading medical malpractice insurance company:

In March, healthcare professionals were hit with a harsh reality - their livelihood and career are at risk. A former nurse, Radonda Vaught, was convicted of negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after a three-day trial in Tennessee. Radonda has been sentenced to one-to-two years in prison for negligent homicide and three-to-six years concurrently for gross neglect.

Healthcare professionals across the US have been hit with a harsh reality - their livelihood and career are at risk.

"Although we cannot comment on the case of Ms. Vaught, it reminds us of the genesis of the Institute of Medicine's 'To Err is Human' from 1999," said William G. F. Sullivan, EVP and Chief Underwriting Officer at CM&F Group. "Stakeholders in healthcare have fought to improve patient care by reducing human error and systemic flaws for the last two decades. The pandemic increased the potential for errors due to burnout and staffing shortages. This conviction could place providers on an "island" when there is an error, dampening provider's desire for transparency, undercutting improvement of patient care. It is a pivotal moment for patients and providers alike."

Instead of administering Versed prior to an MRI, Vaught accidentally administered vecuronium, known to cause paralysis. The medication was distributed from an automatic drug dispensing cabinet using an override when Vaught searched the medication list, typing in "VE". What followed were several deviations in care by Vaught and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Criminalizing medical errors instead of trying them in front of licensing boards is setting a strong precedent for healthcare workers," said Jay Sullivan, Executive Vice President & CEO, CM&F Group. "It is a tragic situation for all those involved, and our hearts go out them."

An employer's liability policy is usually aimed at protecting the employer and business, leaving individual employees at risk after an incident. With a personal liability policy through a trusted carrier, healthcare providers can ensure that they are protecting their assets, license, and reputation. Healthcare providers should have the right to choose whether they go to court and have a legal team defending them and should not have to stand before a board or judge before seeking counsel.

CM&F Group, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC., is a medical malpractice insurance company. CM&F insures over 110,000 healthcare providers across the country by partnering with the strongest and most committed insurance carriers. CM&F has taken innovative pathways to provide easy access to products through enhanced technology, education, strategic partnerships, and expert service.

View original content:

SOURCE CM&F Group