Fives to launch pioneering IIoT product: North American CertiFire®

CLEVELAND, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fives North American Combustion, Inc. has released its flagship Industry 4.0 product for the forging and heat treatment markets. The North American CertiFire® is a first-of-its-kind IIoT device for automatic combustion system tuning. The auxiliary hardware device is designed to tune a furnace combustion system quicker and to tighter tolerances, streamlining temperature uniformity surveying and certification. Preconfigured for each unique system, the technology is plug-and-play compatible with most industrial control equipment. Learn more about tightening furnace temperature uniformity here: fivesna.group/certifire

Designed to supply four key benefits to customers:

Tuning speeds : Average 70% reduction in tuning time

Tuning accuracy : Tolerances beyond ±5°F for Class I furnaces

Product quality : Consistently produce reliable parts

Real-time data & analytics: Accessible anytime, anywhere

Using its patent pending algorithms, the tuning accuracy of the North American CertiFire® surpasses manual tuning, with the ability to tune a Class IV (±20°F) furnace beyond the temperature uniformity of Class I (±5°F). "We expected automation to help us tune faster than by hand," said Justin Dzik, Manager of Business Development at Fives North American Combustion, "but after testing we were able to see just how big of an impact this technology will have on the industry." Through advanced data processing and real-time analytics, the CertiFire® gives insight into degradation, expected maintenance, predicted failures and a smarter recertification window. Enter Industry 4.0 with the North American CertiFire® to resolve your furnace temperature disparities.

About Fives

As an industrial engineering Group with a heritage of over 200 years, Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world's largest industrial players in various sectors such as steel, aluminum, forge, heat treat, aerospace and manufacturing industries, like cement, energy, logistics and glass.

The effectiveness of its R&D programs enables Fives to design forward-thinking solutions that anticipate industrials' needs in terms of profitability, performance, quality, safety and respect for the environment. In 2020, Fives achieved a turnover of €1.6 billion and employed more than 8,000 people in about thirty countries.

