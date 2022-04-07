Craig Crawford Named New District Vice President at Total-Western

PARAMOUNT, Calif. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western has announced Craig Crawford as its new District Vice President for its Northern District.

"I am excited to join a dynamic team at Total-Western and focus on delivering operational excellence in our current markets while also opening the door to new opportunities, processes, and clients," said Mr. Crawford.

In his new role, Mr. Crawford will be responsible for overseeing all offices, operations, and projects throughout Central California, Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S. Craig's initial focus will be addressing the unique challenges in each region and positioning them for sustainable growth. Craig will also work closely with Steve Roudebush, Vice President of Design-Build Construction (EPC), and his team to prepare for several large projects currently in FEED in the Central California region.

"I am very pleased to add Craig to our strong operations team," said Lou Hall, Chief Operations Officer at Total-Western. "His extensive leadership experience and technical capabilities will provide the catalyst for continued improvement in the north region and help us achieve full implementation of our entire suite of service offerings across all regions. Craig brings exactly what we need to achieve our goals in the north."

Mr. Crawford has more than 40 years of experience leading and managing companies and business units in various industries, including oil and gas, refinery, petrochemical, mining, technology, and software. He has served in various positions throughout his career – from Project Manager to General Manager, to CEO and President – and worked at numerous companies, including WellTech, Worldwide Welding, Willbros, and Texas Gulf Oil & Gas. He has successfully established and built new companies, executed large downstream and upstream oil and gas construction projects, and overseen long-term projects in the IT and Federal space. One of his greatest accomplishments was overseeing the safe and timely completion of the $4 billion ExxonMobil Pt. Thompson project in the Artic which was completed in 2016.

Craig attended the Colorado School of Mines, majoring in Chemical and Petroleum Refining Engineering, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from North Carolina State University.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

