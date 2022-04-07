Black Employees Sue Huntsman International for Racial Discrimination at Chemical Plant

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two black employees have filed a lawsuit against Huntsman International for racial discrimination at the company's plant in Los Angeles. The former employees allege that increasing hostility toward black employees led to a segregated work environment and the destruction of their careers. The employees, Reggie Williams and Ronda Davis, allege that a racially motivated witch hunt resulted in the termination of their employment. Mr. Williams further alleges that his work environment was split into an "Africa" side and a "Mexico" side. A fifteen-year employee, Mr. Williams said: "This hurt me to the core." According to Mr. Williams, black employees on the Africa side were forced to do heavier, more punishing work. Huntsman International is a global manufacturer of chemical products. The employees are represented by Arthur Kim of Arthur Kim Law Firm in Beverly Hills, California. The case is Reggie Williams, et al. v. Huntsman Advanced Materials Americas LLP, et al. (Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 22STCV11195).

