Air Products' Employees, Retirees and the Air Products Foundation Raise and Contribute more than $5.3 Million to Annual United Way Campaign

The Company's 2021-22 Contribution is the Largest Single-Year Campaign Contribution by any Company in the History of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) employees, retirees and the Air Products Foundation raised and contributed more than $5.3 million for the 2021-2022 United Way Campaign to support those in need throughout the Lehigh Valley and across the country.

The total contribution of $5,314,809 is the largest single-year campaign contribution by any company in the history of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

"The collaboration with Air Products on this campaign has been amazing. Because of the contributions of Air Products and its employees, more than 17,000 people will receive emergency services, such as housing and disaster relief, 25,000 students will have better opportunities to succeed in school and more than 38,000 people will have access to healthy and nutritious food," said David Lewis, President, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

"The challenges of the past year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic greatly increased the need among families struggling across the country. I am so proud of the responsiveness and generosity of our Air Products family to so strongly support those in need," said Victoria Brifo, Air Products' Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, who was also a co-chair of this year's Air Products United Way Campaign. "The strong results of this campaign will have a positive impact on many families and children in our communities."

Contributions to the United Way support students, families and older adults who are in need of safe housing, education support and economic stability. Employee and retiree contributions, as well as the matching support from the Air Products Foundation, will be utilized to support programs in the communities across the U.S. where Air Products' employees and retirees live and work.

"Air Products is committed to our host communities, and we are honored to step up and serve," said Chris Bongo, an Air Products Process Engineer and co-chair of the Air Products United Way Campaign. "This year's campaign showed nearly a 30 percent increase over last year's and is a testament to the spirit and compassion of our employees and retirees."

Laurie Gostley Hackett, Air Products' Director of Community Relations and Philanthropy, served as chair of the overall campaign for the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. As part of the campaign, Air Products also worked with the United Way to launch the Air Products Fresh Food Promise. As part of that initiative, for every new donor to the United Way's 2021-22 annual campaign, the Air Products Foundation made an additional contribution to support the United Way's food access work to provide fresh, healthy food for local families.

"Food scarcity is a real issue for many families with one out of 10 people in the United States facing food insecurity," said Gostley Hackett. "Our Air Products' Fresh Food Promise initiative generated 9,000 new donors throughout the community, which translates to thousands of healthy meals for people who might otherwise not have access."

Today's overall contribution announcement includes the Air Products Foundation's matching gift program as well as the recently announced plan to contribute an additional $500,000 to the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley in recognition of campaign chair Gostley Hackett. The additional funds, which will be distributed over three years, will be used to expand education and food access programs in partnership with the Bethlehem Area School District, Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.

The Air Products Foundation is a separately incorporated 501(c)(3) tax-exempt foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to build meaningful relationships with charitable organizations that share the values inherent in the Air Products' higher purpose and enhance the Company's positive relations with employees, communities, customers and shareholders.

