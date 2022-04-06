Tippy Integrates Branch to Launch New Comprehensive, End-to-End Tip Solution

New solution optimizes cashless tip capture and distribution, offers faster tips and fee-free financial tools to service professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippy, the leading salon and spa digital tipping platform, today announced it has embedded workforce payments platform Branch to launch a new, all-in-one solution for acquiring and disbursing cashless tips. Tippy and Branch's integrated solution optimizes the entire tipping experience, from the customer's wallet to the service professional's wallet.

The new partnership allows Tippy to distribute tips instantly to service professionals through the Branch digital wallet. Customized for business owners' and staff's unique needs, Tippy offers businesses convenient customer facing tipping screens, SMS, and QR code UIs designed to simplify tip disbursement and maximize tip results, increasing tips 23 percent on average. By integrating Branch, Tippy reduces the wait time for receiving tips by over 96 percent. Workers can receive their funds in less than an hour when pooling and splitting gratuities or in seconds with direct tipping.

"Initially built by salon owners for the salon and spa space, Tippy has been quickly embraced by other industries accepting tips for meeting the evolving demands of businesses and their service professionals," said Terry McKim, Tippy founder, and CIO. "Now with Branch, we're able to bring a more dynamic tipping experience and new benefits to salon owners and other hospitality sectors including restaurants, hotels, fitness, valet, and pet care."

Without requiring pre-funding, cash reserves, or changes to payroll, the enhanced solution creates a cashless, frictionless process at no cost to the business or their workers. Service professionals receive fast, convenient access to their funds with the option to spend using the Branch debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or by transferring funds to another account. Backed by a fee-free, FDIC-insured checking account, the Branch Wallet and Card also provide additional tools to drive financial inclusion and higher staff retention including free ATM access, up to two-day early paycheck, cash flow management tools, and rewards.

"Because tipping has become such an integral part of compensation for many workers, it's critical that they have a quick, seamless way to receive that income," said Branch Founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "We're excited to team up with Tippy to integrate the Branch Wallet and create a great experience for workers to access and manage their money."

"We're thrilled to partner with Branch to revolutionize the capture and payment of cashless tips for workers," said David Tashjian, CEO of Tippy. "From fully integrated offerings into point of sales to easy onboarding, our enhanced solution creates a simpler, more personalized experience for customers, workers, and business owners."

The Tippy and Branch partnership integration is available to all customers, allowing owners of franchises such as Massage Envy, Fantastic Sams, and affiliates such as L'Oreal Professionnel and SalonCentric to have access to all the robust benefits. The new end-to-end solution is also available through various software platform integrations with Envision Spa and Salon Software, STX Software, Rosy Salon Software, and Salon Ultimate Powered by BookedBy, and through Millennium's MeevoXchange.

To learn more about the Tippy and Branch partnership, please visit MeetTippy.com.

About Tippy

Tippy is a digital tipping system built for service industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy's disruptive technology offers a suite of tools reducing business owners' processing fees and improving service providers' tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy is headquartered in Fort. Lauderdale, FL and caters to a variety of sectors including beauty, hospitality, and fitness. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Employees and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with some of the nation's leading payroll and workforce technologies to support companies in retail, restaurant, trucking/logistics, last-mile delivery, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tippy

Aimee Adler Cooke | 561-302-6902 | aimeea@brightideapr.com

Branch

Adrianne Ho | 612-601-1122 | press@branchapp.com

