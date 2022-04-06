Shopoff Realty Investments Names New Director of Strategic Programs

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Andrew Nelson has joined the company as director of strategic programs.

Nelson will be primarily responsible for leading the creation and implementation of offering documents for Shopoff's real estate securities programs, working in concert with internal departments and external parties, coordinating data and information with legal, compliance, real estate, accounting, and marketing.

"As our investment offerings continue to expand, bringing a seasoned professional like Andrew into our internal team will help to further enhance future offerings and streamline our offering creation process," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff.

Nelson comes to Shopoff with nearly a decade of experience in the alternative investments industry. His experience includes fund formation and securities-related matters for investment sponsors focusing on real estate, blockchain, and venture capital offerings, third-party due diligence of investment funds seeking to raise significant capital from the independent broker-dealer and RIA channels, and startup advisory work.

Nelson added, "Shopoff is a well-known and well-respected firm in the securities community, and I am looking forward to working with this stellar team on its unique real estate offerings."

Prior to joining Shopoff, Nelson had his own law practice, Nelson Law Partners PLLC., and worked for The Bowman Law Firm LLC as director of financial due diligence. Nelson is an attorney licensed to practice law in the state of New York, and received his J.D. and MBA in finance from the University of Florida, and his B.A. in English literature from Syracuse University.

