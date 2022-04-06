Select Medical to Open New Critical Illness Recovery Hospital in Northern Ohio

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and OREGON, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced plans to open a new critical illness recovery hospital within Mercy Health -Toledo in early 2023. The 31-bed facility will be branded Select Specialty Hospital – Oregon and located on the fourth and fifth floors of Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital.

The new hospital will be a satellite location of Regency Hospital Toledo, a 45-bed, freestanding facility in Sylvania, OH, also owned and operated by Select Medical. As part of the regional expansion, the existing Regency Hospital will be renamed Select Specialty Hospital – Toledo.

"As the need for specialized post-acute care continues to grow, we are pleased to expand our world-class care in northern Ohio," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "Combined, our two Select Specialty Hospitals will have a 76-bed capacity ensuring patients throughout the region have access to the care they need to recover from critical illness and return to quality of life."

"We're excited to welcome Select Specialty Hospital to our system and look forward to working together to help improve the health of our patients and community," said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health – Toledo.

About Mercy Health - Toledo

Mercy Health – Toledo is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Locally, Mercy Health is based in Toledo, Ohio, and serves 20 counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Mercy Health – Toledo provides comprehensive primary and critical care services to residents and Life Flight critical air transport services. Mercy College of Ohio, which is sponsored by Mercy Health, provides health care and health science higher education programs and degrees. Mercy Health - Toledo provided more than $111 million in community benefit in 2017, which includes charity care and community health services. With approximately 8,800 employees, 300 employed physicians and 2,200 medical staff members, Mercy Health has been part of the Northwest Ohio community it serves for more than 163 years. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Visit mercy.com for additional information.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

