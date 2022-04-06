KRYSTAL SETS THE STAGE FOR INVESTING IN LEGACY BRAND

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is continuing its aggressive growth plans and leveraging its legacy and recent rebranding efforts to drive interest in franchising opportunities. Just a few short months ago, the company relaunched its franchise program by opening the first new franchisee-owned restaurant in fifteen years. Within the first several weeks after, the brand announced multi-unit deals with Victor Cruz for New Jersey, new franchise development in the Jonesboro, AR and Calera, AL, and now a new five-unit deal in Puerto Rico. Continuing to break new ground, Krystal also named icon 2Chainz Head of Creative Marketing for the brand – and the stage is set for even more robust growth.

"Over the past two years, our teams have been focused on taking our Southern-inspired brand into new spaces – geographically and in the consumer mindset. We're striking the balance between spotlighting our long history and staying relevant," said Thomas Stager , President for Krystal Restaurants LLC. "From top to bottom, we've reworked the organization, bringing in leading talents to spearhead our corporate teams, as well as amazing creatives and influencers who will help drive us toward an exciting future that allows us to further connect with our customers and expand our presence. These are truly exciting times for new and existing franchise partners to join us in our journey as we continue to build on an iconic brand."

In addition to the rebranding efforts, Krystal also developed and unveiled a new restaurant prototype that delivers on all the dayparts – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night – while requiring a fraction of the footprint and operating costs.

The Krystal franchising program provides partners with start-up and ongoing support in the form of training, marketing, supply chain guidance, regular meetings with key leadership, and more. The program is also highlighted by the following.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in a legacy brand and we're seeking those who share in our vision and commitment to delivering on our unique and highly craveable menu, as well as our quality customer service," added Stager. "We've positioned the brand in a way that allows for more partners to invest in our business, grow with us, and expand their own portfolios."

For more information, visit krystal.com or to learn more about franchising opportunities, e-mail melissa.hodge@Krystal.com .

