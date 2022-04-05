CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES GROWTH IN TENNESSEE WITH NEWEST OPENING IN SMYRNA

– Fast casual concept celebrates opening on April 19th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests –

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Smyrna, Tennessee. On the heels of the brand's debut in Gallatin in January, this Smyrna location is now the 20th Chicken Salad Chick in Tennessee and the seventh overall for the Nashville metro area. Located at 372 West Sam Ridley Parkway, the Smyrna Chick offers a drive-thru as well as indoor dining options to guests. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, April 19, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"We are grateful for our fans in the Nashville area who support Chicken Salad Chick's growth and have encouraged us to expand to Smyrna," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We can't wait to open our doors to this vibrant community and get to know our new neighbors. Whether they are enjoying the hospitality of our dining room or picking up a Quick Chick to feed their group on the go, we will have their made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites ready and are here to serve them."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, April 20 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. **

Thursday, April 21 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler. **

Friday, April 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chick Cooler. **

Saturday, April 23 - The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

Chicken Salad Chick in Smyrna will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

