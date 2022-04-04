Wendy's Invites NY Metro Area to Wake Up to a Better Breakfast for Just $1 Through April

Wendy's is serving up premium, fan-favorite Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits for a buck

WHAT:

It's time to wake up to a better biscuit, NY Metro area! Your favorite redhead is headed for the Big Apple (and neighboring communities) to offer Wendy's® Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for a buck*. Yes, you read that right – only ONE dollar for a limited time!

We're talking Wendy's fluffy, Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, topped with fresh-cracked egg, oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon (cooked fresh daily!) or savory sausage made with crushed red and black pepper, and sage for the perfect kick, topped with melted American cheese for just. one. dollar. And no, you're not still dreaming – it's the city that never sleeps after all!

WHERE & WHEN:

$1 Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits* are available from April 1 through May 1 at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. Now that's something to wake up for!

WHY:

Wendy's delivers a better breakfast with fresh-cracked eggs, saving you from a mediocre folded-egg sandwich offered at the other guys. Not to mention, its perfect Southern-inspired biscuit is made with real buttermilk that's robust enough to hold the delicious ingredients together while still upholding a buttery and flaky bite. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese and Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits are bringing a taste of the south to the big city (and the suburbs)! No plane ticket needed.

HOW:

Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant to seize the day the right way. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's during breakfast hours. Offer only applies to Bacon or Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuits. Limit five qualifying items per transaction and per person per day. Not valid in combo. While supplies last. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

