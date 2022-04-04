TROY-BILT® LAUNCHES YARD GAMES SWEEPSTAKES TO TURN LANDSCAPING TASKS INTO OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUGE PRIZES

Beginning April 1, Yard Games participants will complete everyday lawn and garden challenges to earn entries into drawings for Troy-Bilt® equipment, including a grand prize drawing for an array of outdoor power equipment.

No purchase necessary to enter.

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy-Bilt®, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is launching Yard Games to make everyday outdoor tasks rewarding – and rewarded. Running April 1 through June 30, the sweepstakes will allow participants to earn prize entries by submitting photos of their completed tasks right from their phones. The more challenges completed, the more entries earned, and the more prizes and types of equipment participants are eligible to win each month, including a grand prize of Troy-Bilt's array of outdoor power equipment worth over $3,000. Participants can also enter by submitting a mail-in entry.

"Troy-Bilt created Yard Games because our mission is to make yardwork more enjoyable – so what better way to do that than by turning yardwork into a game?" said Barbara Roueche, Troy-Bilt brand manager. "Yard Games will build on the inherent feeling of satisfaction and victory that comes from finishing a project by adding tangible prizes and a community of people working and playing along with you. We'll also share pro tips and easy hacks for each challenge on the Yard Games site and across our social channels – one more way we're making yardwork less of a chore."

Participants sign up at yardgames.troybilt.com, and each month during April, May and June, Troy-Bilt will unlock seven challenges for participants to complete. Challenge examples include regular lawn care tasks like "This Is Your Mowment" (cutting the grass) and "Edge of Glory" (edging along beds, sidewalks and driveways), as well as seasonal activities like the "Ahh, Mulch Better" challenge.

Each month, participants can earn up to six (6) entries for that month's list of prizes, working their way up through different prize levels from a "Yard Challenger" to a "Yard Conqueror" and ultimately to the "Yard Champion" level. Prizes include a Troy-Bilt TB252S string trimmer, TB220B XP™ SpaceSavr™ mower, a TB51BP backpack leaf blower and a Pony® 42 riding mower. A total of 16 winners will be chosen each month during Yard Games, with a limit of one prize per participant/household in each entry period.

Players can also earn up to six entries into the grand prize drawing throughout the sweepstakes period and be eligible for a prize package drawing worth over $3,000 (USD) of select Troy-Bilt products that can help tackle yard chores with ease, including:

No purchase is necessary and participation in the challenges is not required; participants may also enter by submitting mail-in entries. A full list of the Official Rules, prizes and instructions for alternative methods of entry are available here.

Leading home and garden experts, like the pros behind Pith + Vigor, Yellow Brick Home, Thrift Diving and GardenFork, are also participating in Yard Games. They'll share tips and inspiration as they complete their own challenges.

Yard Games is the latest addition to Troy-Bilt's arsenal of tools for making yardwork better and more enjoyable, including:

Voice Assistants – This skill for Alexa and Google Home voice assistants looks at a user's calendar and the local weather forecast to find the best time for them to mow their yard and – new this year – to schedule routine maintenance for their specific equipment.

Fence Talks – This advice series features experts from completely different backgrounds solving important issues in the yard and sharing tips on their social media, blog and YouTube channels, giving people a mix of bite-size tips and in-depth information.

Shopping Assistant – Troy-Bilt's Virtual Shopping Assistant helps determine the right equipment for every need. It can compare models, explain features and even help consumers find the right model of mower, trimmer, snow blower and more. This is a helpful tool for people to get the same kind of assistance they might receive in stores but allows consumers to shop online.

Ask Troy Newsletter – Troy-Bilt sends a monthly newsletter packed with tips, how-to's, project ideas and videos – all of which are available in the Knowledge Center on troybilt.com.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

