The New York Community Trust Names Amy Freitag New President

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Community Trust's Board is proud to announce that Amy Freitag will become its next president.

The New York Community Trust has named Amy Freitag as its next president.

Following an eight-month national search, Freitag will begin her new role this summer.

"Amy is a dynamic and proven leader who is the right person to lead The Trust into its next century," said Valerie Peltier, Chair of The New York Community Trust. "Her expertise and relationships, paired with her passion for New York make her uniquely qualified to guide The Trust through its work to improve the quality of life for our entire community."

Freitag has more than two decades of experience in the nonprofit, philanthropic and government sectors. For the past eight years she has led the J.M. Kaplan Fund, a 75-year-old family foundation based in New York City. Freitag previously led the New York Restoration Project and the Tortora Sillcox Family Foundation following her tenure as Deputy Commissioner for New York Parks & Recreation during the Bloomberg administration.

"I am deeply honored to serve as President of The New York Community Trust at a critical moment in our city's history," Freitag said. "The Trust's team is outstanding, and I look forward to working with them and the many New Yorkers who generously support the City's greatest needs."

Freitag succeeds Lorie A. Slutsky, who has served as The Trust's President since 1990. Under Slutsky's leadership, The Trust grew its assets and its influence. "She made an art of refusing to accept business as usual," said Peltier.

"This is an exciting time for The Trust and I am thrilled by the Board's choice," Slutsky said. "Amy's extensive experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic world and her love of New York and its people will be true assets in leading our region's largest community foundation."

About The New York Community Trust

For nearly 100 years, The New York Community Trust has connected past, present, and future generous New Yorkers with vital nonprofits working to make a healthy, equitable, and thriving community for all. It is a public grantmaking foundation dedicated to improving the lives of residents of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. For more information, visit nycommunitytrust.org .

