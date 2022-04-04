The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Investors

Shareholders with $25,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian Automotive, Inc. ("Rivian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVN) common stock: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rivian investors have until May 6, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 10, 2021, Rivian conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 153 million shares of common stock for $78.00 per share.

On March 1, 2022, Rivian announced that it was raising the prices of its R1T pickup by 17% and its R1S SUV by 20%, and that the new prices would apply to nearly all preorders. At the time of the announcement, Rivian had only produced and sold roughly 1,000 vehicles while the number of preorders for the R1T and R1S had grown to approximately 71,000 as of December 15, 2021. The Company's chief growth officer explained that the price increase was due to "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts."

Then, on March 2, 2022, ARS Technica published an article stating that "[w]hile inflation is likely part of the story, the price hike may have been planned for a while," citing a lawsuit by Rivian's former VP of sales and marketing alleging that "concerns over profitability were raised in spring 2021."

On this news, Rivian's stock fell $8.41, or 13.5%, to close at $53.56 per share on March 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 3, 2022, Rivian's CEO apologized to customers and stated that the Company would honor original prices for preorders placed prior to the price increase announcement. But an article by The Wall Street Journal reported that some customers who had cancelled their orders did not reinstate them "[e]ven after learning that [their] original price would be honored."

On this news, Rivian's stock price fell $2.65 and currently trades significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose: (i) that Rivian had underpriced the R1T and R1S to such a degree that Rivian would be forced to raise prices shortly after the IPO; (ii) the potential for significant reputational damage and cancellation of fully refundable preorders for the R1T and R1S that would result from Company's need to address its underpriced EVs by raising prices shortly after the IPO; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Rivian securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 6, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Rivian securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

