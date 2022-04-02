The National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has been Retained by Several Families in the Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Enchiladas Served at Saint Joseph's in Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last several days, the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been retained to represent a number of families who were sickened after consuming enchiladas at a local Catholic Church in Amarillo, Texas. Health officials with the City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department began the investigation after receiving reports that parishioners and guests who ate enchiladas at a Saint Joseph's Catholic Church fundraiser, located at 4122 S. Bonham Street in Amarillo, Texas, had become ill. The enchiladas were served on Sunday, March 27th. According to a statement by the Diocese of Amarillo, it is cooperating with health officials and working with its insurance carrier.

Sales for the enchilada dinner we sold in advance. In addition to enchiladas, beans were served with the food. Unfortunately, one of the ingredients is believed to have been contaminated with salmonella. (PRNewswire)

The families of the victims represent a wide range of ages from all walks of life. Each of the victims purchased tickets for the food that had been prepared by numerous volunteers as part of the fundraiser. Unfortunately, the food is believed to have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents these families, stated: "the Diocese has already been in contact with its insurance company. We recommend that those who became ill seek legal representation to advocate on their behalf with the insurance company, and to make sure they get everything to which they are entitled."

